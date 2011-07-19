Guitar World: September 2011 Disc Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

For individual download links to these videos, click here.

Featured Lesson Videos

• Los Lonely Boys’ Henry Garza "Fly Away" lesson

• Los Lonely Boys’ Henry Garza "Rockpango" lesson

• Australian fingerpicking ace Joe Robinson

• Classical virtuoso Miloš Karadaglic

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Playing Outside

Column Videos

• Dale Turner: Hole Notes

• Dean Brown: Tuning 101

• John5: Chop Shop

• Metal Mike: Metal for Life

• Misha Mansoor: The Djent Set

• Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues

Gear Review Videos

• Mesa/Boogie Mark V amp

• Henman MOD electric guitar

• Graph Tech ghost Acoustic MIDI System

• Framus Panthera Legacy solidbody electric

• TWA Triskelion TK-01 Harmonic Energizer

• Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone Chorus Pedal

• Hardwire HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner Pedal

• Ampeg Portaflex PF-350 amp and PF-115HE cabinet

Bonus Videos

• Roland Cube Amp Story