Guitar World: July 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the July 2014 issue of Guitar World.

Lesson Videos

• Full Shred with Marty Friedman: Finding Your Path to Musical Individuality — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Learning Hip Chord Changes and Voicings from a Mid-Sixties Jazz Classic — Video

• Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Varying and Applying a Common Guitar Scale in Interesting, Unusual Ways — Video

• Metal For Life with Metal Mike Chlasciak: How to Develop Appealing Metal Riffs and Solo Ideas Using One String — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: How to Create Inventive Rhythm Parts by Connecting Mode-Based Chord Voicings — Video

Audio Lesson Files

• Talkin' Blues with Keith Wyatt: The “Unplugged” Artistry of Snooks Eaglin, New Orleans’ Best Kept Secret

• Hole Notes with Dale Turner: The Unusual Tunings and Techniques of Steel-String Legend John Fahey

Gear Review Videos

• Fender 60th Anniversary American Vintage 1954 Strat, 60th Anniversary Commemorative Strat and American Deluxe Strat Plus — Review

• Sterling by Music Man Steve Lukather Signature “Luke” LK100D Guitar — Review

• Boss DS-1X Distortion and OD-1X Overdrive Pedals — Review

• ESP LTD AS-1FM LB Alex Skolnick Signature Guitar — Review

• Vox Night Train NT50H-G2 Head — Review