Guitar World: June 2012 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the June 2012 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

Column Videos

• Loud & Proud: A New Approach to the Blues Scale

• Metal For Life: Killer Runs to Sharpen Your Pick-Hand and Fret-Hand Skills

• Talkin' Blues: New Orleans, Part 2

• Hole Notes: The Bossa Nova Rhythms of Antonio Carlos Jobim

• In Deep: Dickey Betts

• Last Licks: Open-Chord Riffs

Gear Review Videos

• DV Mark Triple 6

• Jackson Chris Broderick Soloist 6

• Morley Buffer Boost