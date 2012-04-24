Trending

Guitar World: June 2012 Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the June 2012 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

Column Videos

Loud & Proud: A New Approach to the Blues Scale
Metal For Life: Killer Runs to Sharpen Your Pick-Hand and Fret-Hand Skills
Talkin' Blues: New Orleans, Part 2
Hole Notes: The Bossa Nova Rhythms of Antonio Carlos Jobim
In Deep: Dickey Betts
Last Licks: Open-Chord Riffs

Gear Review Videos

DV Mark Triple 6
Jackson Chris Broderick Soloist 6
Morley Buffer Boost