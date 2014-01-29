Guitar World: March 2014 Videos

Trending

These videos are bonus content related to the March 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

March 2014 Lesson Videos

Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Using Triad Arpeggios to Imply More Complex Chord Qualities
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Building Heavy Riffs and Unusual Chords from the Modes
Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: Crafting Wailing Lead Phrases, and My “Life Is a Highway” Solo
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Exploiting the Greater Rhythmic and Phrasing Options of Slower Tempos
Metal For Life with Metal Mike: More Workout Tips to Keep Your Chops in Shape
In Deep with Andy Aledort: The Guitar Mastery of Lonnie Johnson

March 2014 Lesson Audio Files

Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Massive Attack — Slapping and Raking
Hole Notes with Dale Turner: The Fingerstyle Techniques of Eclectic Virtuoso Adrian Legg

March 2014 Gear Review Videos

Review: Line 6 POD HD500X Multi-Effect Processor
Review: Bare Knuckle Juggernaut Misha Mansoor Signature Humbuckers
Review: Taylor Grand Auditorium 814ce Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Review: T-Rex Engineering Magnus Effect Board
Review: L.R. Baggs Lyric Acoustic Guitar Microphone