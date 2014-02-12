Aaron Lee Tasjan to release solo EP 'Crooked River Burning' March 25 on Rockwood Music Hall Recordings

What do Jack White, Texas Country Superstar Pat Green and Steve Carrell have in common? Answer: Songman and guitarist, Aaron Lee Tasjan. Luckily for the midwest and south, Aaron will be bringing his songs, stories & other problems to a city near you and the rest of us will be able to enjoy his EP on March 25.

Over the past few years, Aaron Lee Tasjan has been quietly ascending the world of popular music in his own unique way. A formidable songwriter, Tasjan was a member in the critically acclaimed Semi Precious Weapons, Madison Square Gardeners, and toured with the legendary New York Dolls.

Aaron has penned tunes that have resulted in recording collaborations with Jack White, BP Fallon, Pat Green, Rock'n'Roll Hall Of Famers Nigel Harrison and Clem Burke of Blondie and Faces/Small Faces keyboardist, Ian Mclagan. He was also honored this past year by ASCAP at The Kennedy Center as one of America's most prominent new songwriters. On top of to all this, his songs have been featured in major motion picture The Way, Way Back staring Steve Carrell as well as TV shows The Voice and VH-1's Best Week Ever.

Tasjan has begun to build a career as an extraordinarily engaging solo performer often relating mostly true stories about his experiences on the road and in the music business to the audience during his shows. Says Tasjan of his influences, "My hero of all music is Kevn Kinney. The other people I dig are Tim Easton, Todd Snider and Tom Petty. It's not hard to figure out where I'm coming from."

Daytrotter's Sean Moeller agrees, adding, “Tasjan has a way of writing us back into moments and years that we’re no longer a part of. He sets us back in the 1980s when John Cougar, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty were writing and releasing their seminal recordings …”

All his hard work this past year has paid off. Tasjan just signed with Rockwood Music Hall Records, a new label based out of NYC, owned by Ken Rockwood, proprietor of the famous Lower East Side music venue, The Rockwood Music Hall. His EP, Crooked River Burning, will be released by the label on March 25.

Listen to the song" Junk Food and Drugs" from the EP here:

Upcoming tour dates here and check out www.aaronleetasjan.com for more info.

February 14th Nashville, TN Family Wash. w/ Shelly Colvin, Matt Campbell and Davin McCoy.

February 18th New York, NY The City Winery supporting Booker T. Jones 6pm.

March 5th Knoxville, TN The Well supporting John Moreland.

March 15th Austin, TX Threadgills SXSW for Folk Alliance.

March 26th New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 Crooked River Burning EP release show. *Full band.

April 3rd Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle supporting Chris Knight.

April 5th Boston, MA Club Passim supporting Steve Wynn.

April 12th Chester, CT Dirt Floor Studios.