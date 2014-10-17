15-Year-Old Sarah Command Plays "Tight Trite Night" by Don Ross —Video

Here’s a fun slappin’, tappin’ acoustic performance by 15-year-old guitarist Sarah Command.

She's playing “Tight Trite Night” originally by Don Ross.

Hailing from Alberta, Canada, Sarah is one half of the duo the Command Sisters. We were introduced to them earlier this year when Sarah covered songs by Joe Satriani and Andy McKee.

The song was originally on Ross' 1999 Passion Session album 1999. It also has been covered by McKee.

The Command Sisters were winners of the John Lennon Bus Songwriting Contest (“Take Me Home"/"The Alberta Song”) and were asked to perform at the Main Stage at NAMM in Anaheim in 2014.

While there, the Sisters performed at the She Rocks Awards (honoring Sheila E, Janie Hendrix and other women in music). They were seen at the Sundance Film Fest in January; Charlotte and Sarah also were honored to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation in February.

Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry. The Commands have just announced that they are finalists in the Canada's Walk of Fame Emerging Artists Mentorship program and have been invited by the Canadian Consulate and Shanghai International Arts Festival to perform five shows in Shanghai CHINA this month.

Find out more at thecommandsisters.com.