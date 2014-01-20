Video Exclusive: 15-Year-Old Guitarist Sarah Command Performs Andy McKee and Joe Satriani

I recently came across the talented Command Sisters, and these young ladies kind of blew my mind.

Yes, they sing in lovely harmonies. Yes, they are talented songwriters and performers. But what really caught my eye were the undeniable guitar chops of young Sarah Command. This 15-year-old takes on original music and tackles pieces by masters like Andy McKee and Joe Satriani.

This is, in no way, meant to diminish the contribution of her sister, 18-year-old Charlotte Command, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Together they are captivating; so much so that they recently won a competition sponsored by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest to perform at its party at this week's Winter NAMM Show.

The John Lennon folks were so enamored by them that they turned them on to me, and I snapped them up to perform at the second annual She Rocks Awards this Friday.

Defined as “country with soul” and “edgy/indie country-pop,” they hail from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. The Command Sisters have already caught the attention of the Nashville scene, earning them a publishing and production deal with renowned producer/songwriter David Mallory. They have won numerous accolades and have performed on stages large and small throughout North America.

And now, I want to share them with you.

Here's Sarah Command playing "Drifting" by Andy McKee:

Here she performs Joe Satriani's "Midnight":

And here she is with Charlotte jamming on an original tune called "Runway":

Find out more at http://www.thecommandsisters.com