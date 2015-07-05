5 Excellent Acoustic Rolling Stones Covers

Let’s face it: there are a lot of bad covers out there on the interwebs.

It takes some time to sort through the rough stuff and find the good, but these 5 covers make a strong case for all the talent on this crazy planet.

These 5 acoustic gems cover a few of The Rolling Stones classics.

The Stones just announced a new venture of theirs: Exhibitionism. This tour consists of a museum-style display of Stones memorabilia and artifacts that span across their five-decade-long career. The first date will be on April 6, 2016 in London, and there will be 11 other museum stops, including New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

Enjoy these covers, and happy rocking.

“Beast of Burden” acoustic cover by Pete Herger

“Dead Flowers” acoustic cover by Ke$ha and friends (featuring Este Haim!)

“Wild Horses” acoustic cover by Brenda Andrus, Mike Masse and Jeff Hall

“Miss You” acoustic cover by Ola Turoń and Michal Szablowski

“Paint It Black” acoustic cover by Wild Lettuce