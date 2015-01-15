AJR Premiere New Video for Their Single "Infinity"

Indie pop trio AJR have premiered the new video for their single "Infinity."

Lauded by Idolator as "a stripped-back, folk-tinged pop song with a powerful sing-a-long chorus," "Infinity" will feature on the band's upcoming debut album Living Room, due out March 3 via AJR Productions/Warner Bros. Records.

Watch "Infinity":

Just last week the band announced the release of their eagerly anticipated full-length debut album, Living Room.

The 13-track album, which was written, recorded and produced by the band in the living room of their New York City apartment, will feature Gold Certified hit "I'm Ready" as well as "Infinity," and more. After a 2014 that saw them perform everywhere from The Today Show and Live! With Kelly and Michael to The X-Factor in Australia (where "I'm Ready" is also certified double platinum),

The NYC-bred Met brothers - Adam (bass/vocals), a 24-year old Columbia graduate, Ryan (guitar/piano/vocals), a bespectacled 20-year old Columbia student who serves as the band's main songwriter, and Jack (vocals/guitar), the 17-year old force-de-nature who splits time between lead vocals and attending high school in NYC - experienced a meteoric rise in the past year, following the self-release of a 5-song EP and fall 2014's release of Infinity EP. Their full-length debut combines the exciting elements of their earlier releases alongside brand new material, reflecting the band's continued creative development.

AJR got their musical start as kids busking in Central Park and Washington Square, singing Jackson 5 covers, and, later, their own material. They used their earnings to buy musical equipment which they set up in their parents' living room, where they write, record and produce all of their own music to this day.Find out more at