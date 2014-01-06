Amos Lee Announces East Coast Tour Dates

Amos Lee will extend his U.S. headline tour into April. The new dates will take him and his band up the Eastern seaboard, beginning with four shows in Florida and concluding with performances at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ (April 17), the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa - Music Box in Atlantic City, NJ (April 18) and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY (April 19).

A ticket pre-sale for the newly added shows launches tomorrow, January 7, at www.amoslee.com/tour.Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday and Saturday, January 10 and 11. See below for itinerary and specific on sale dates. Lee will donate $1 from each ticket sold to Musicians On Call (www.musiciansoncall.org/amos), a non-profit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

Lee’s spring run will kick off on the West Coast on February 15 at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, OR and include a show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (February 21). It comes on the heels of Lee’s extensive fall 2013 outing, which included sold-out shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The Philadelphia native is touring in support of Mountains Of Sorrow, Rivers Of Song (Blue Note Records), the follow-up to 2011’s chart-topping Mission Bell. The New York Times hailed the new album as a “serenely sure-footed effort from Amos Lee, a singer-songwriter who rarely delivers anything else.” The album was produced by Jay Joyce (Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Cage the Elephant) and features guest vocals by Alison Krauss and Patty Griffin.

Amos Lee – Spring U.S. Tour Dates

2/15* Eugene, OR, McDonald Theatre, on sale now

2/16* Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, on sale now

2/17* Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre, on sale now

2/19** Oakland, CA, Fox Theater, on sale now

2/21** Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern, on sale now

2/22** San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre, on sale now

2/25 Las Vegas, NV, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts-Reynolds Hall. on sale now

2/27** Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, on sale now

2/28** Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center, on sale now

3/1** Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre, on sale now

3/3+ Springfield, MO, Gillioz Theatre on sale now

3/4+ Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater KCKC Alice 102 radio show, on sale now

3/5+ St. Louis, MO, Sheldon Concert Hall, on sale now

3/7+ Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre, on sale now

3/8+ Lakewood, OH, Lakewood Civic Auditorium, on sale now

3/9+ Kalamazoo, MI, Kalamazoo State Theatre, on sale now

4/3 Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live, 1/10

4/4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse, 1/10

4/5 Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1/11

4/7 Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre, 1/10

4/8 Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater, 1/10

4/9 Sea Island, GA, Sea Island Beach Club, 1/10

4/11 Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium, 1/10

4/12 Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium, 1/10

4/13 Athens, GA, Classic Center, 1/10

4/15 Richmond, VA, Carpenter Theatre at Richmond Center Stage, 1/10

4/17 Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre, 1/10

4/18 Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa - Music Box, 1/11

4/19 Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre, 1/10

* with Black Prairie

** with Langhorne Slim

+ with Chris Kasper