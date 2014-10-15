Andy McKee Announces “Musicarium” Music Camp

Internationally renowned master acoustic guitarist Andy McKee has created “Andy McKee’s Musicarium.”

As his first ever music camp, the event will take place August 3 - 7, 2015 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY in the Catskill Mountains.

The 4-day experience will be an immersion in music, guitar playing and all things creative.

Led by Andy with his handpicked guests and instructors including top players like Antoine Dufour, Stephen Bennett and Billy McLaughlin, plus a special appearance by master guitar builder Michael Greenfield, the ‘Musicarium’ will be filled with workshops, breakout sessions, jamming, open mics, concerts, and music in every way, shape or form.

Additionally, camp sponsor Ernie Ball will be on hand to help set up participant’s guitars and also give a special presentation on the making of acoustic guitar strings.

“This is the first time I’ve put together a music camp and I’m really excited for it,” said Andy. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to all become better musicians.”

Registration for “Andy McKee’s Musicarium” is now open and packages can be purchased at the official website.

Andy has also teamed up with Ernie Ball for their “Acoustic Prodigy” contest to find the next great acoustic guitar player. One grand prize winner will win an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood, CA to record an EP produced by Andy McKee himself at NRG Recording Studios.

Those interested can submit their best video of an original acoustic performance at the official contest site to be entered. The grand prize winner will also receive an opening performance slot at one of Andy’s 2015 tour dates (nearest city to the winner), a Taylor 414CE Acoustic Guitar, a feature with Acoustic Guitar Magazine on AcousticGuitar.com, and an Ernie Ball string endorsement.



The ever busy Andy McKee is currently in the middle of a 44-date U.S. tour in support of the recently-released Mythmaker, his first new music in four years.

ANDY MCKEE FALL 2014 TOUR DATES:

9/16/2014 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

9/17/2014 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

9/18/2014 - St. Louis, MO - The Old Rock House

9/19/2014 - Davenport, IA – Redstone Room

9/21/2014 – Evanston, IL - Space

9/22/2014 – Ames, IA – DG’s Taphouse

9/23/2014 - Springfield, MO - The Gillioz Theatre

9/24/2014 - Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

9/25/2014 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard Music Hall

9/26/2014 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theatre

9/27/2014 - Austin, TX - The Cactus Cafe

9/28/2014 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish

10/6/2014 - Nashville, TN - The Belcourt Theatre

10/14/2014 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

10/15/2014 - Boston, MA - Regatta Bar

10/16/2014 - New York, NY - B.B. King's

10/17/2014 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

10/18/2014 - Collinsville, CT - Bridge Street Live

10/19/2014 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

10/21/2014 - Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater

10/22/2014 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

10/23/2014 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/24/2014 - Largo, FL - Largo Cultural Center

10/25/2014 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center For Perf. Arts

10/26/2014 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Theater

10/28/2014 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

10/29/2014 - Mobile, AL - Azalea Manor

11/5/2014 - Honolulu, HI - Anna O'Brien's

11/6/2014 - Maui, HI - Iao Theater

11/7/2014 - Kainaliu, HI - Aloha Theater

11/8/2014 - Honokaa, HI - Honokaa Peoples Theater

11/9/2014 - Volcano, HI - KMC Theater

11/12/2014 - Kamuela, HI - Blue Dragon

12/2/2014 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

12/3/2014 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

12/4/2014 - West Hollywood, CA - House of Blues

12/5/2014 - Livermore, CA - Livermore PAC

12/6/2014 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

12/7/2014 - Reno, NV - Knitting Factory

12/9/2014 - Grant's Pass, OR - Rogue Theater

12/10/2014 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

12/11/2014 - Seattle, WA – Benaroya Symphony Hall

12/12/2014 - Vancouver, BC - TBD

12/13/2014 - Canada TBD

More info is available at www.andymckee.com.