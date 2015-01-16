Andy McKee “Art of Motion” Live — Exclusive Video

Recently we posted a live video of fingerstyle master Andy McKee performing his track “Mythmaker.”

Today we’re excited to share another video; McKee’s “Art of Motion,” a composition from his 2009 release, Dreamcatcher.

The clip was filmed backstage in Nashville, TN before his show at the Belcourt Theatre. “Art of Motion” kicks off with some intense rhythmic playing, before descending into dynamic and brilliant melodic passages.

McKee recently celebrated over 50 million views of his now-legendary YouTube performance of “Drifting.” You can watch it here.

Enjoy “Art of Motion” below, and view upcoming tour dates under the video.

