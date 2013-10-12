Andy McKee Kicks Off U.S. Tour Beginning in November

Acclaimed acoustic guitarist Andy McKee is kicking off a slate of US dates that will carry him into 2014.

The master fingerstyle player plans a big return to the public eye with a worldwide tour and the release of his first new music since 2010’s acclaimed album Joyland. The tour begins November 6 in Annapolis, Maryland.

McKee, an acclaimed solo acoustic guitarist, has enjoyed crossover success to more than 150 million YouTube viewers. To fans of virtuoso musicianship it is McKee’s attention to song structure and melodic content that elevates him above the rest.

To fans of popular music McKee entertains the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits and a signature two-handed technique.

McKee continues to challenge himself. He completed a recent string of Australian shows performing alongside Prince, who had requested Andy to join his band for the concerts. A planned series of new releases is on deck for 2014.

Find out more at andymckee.com.

Here's McKee playing "Hunter's Moon":

ANDY MCKEE FALL/WINTER 2013-14 TOUR DATES