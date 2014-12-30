ArtistMax Hosts Star Studded Artist Development Session in Anaheim on January 23

Gonna be in the Anaheim vicinity this January? Here's a really cool event.

Led by legendary producer Ken Caillat, ArtistMax seeks to share the keys to musical success through a series of workshops and panels.

A special afternoon of artist development takes place on Friday, January 23, 2015 at the Hilton Anaheim in California Room D from 2pm-6pm. The entry fee is a mere $25.

Come see this special session, which will include performances and panel discussions with Grammy-award winning artists and songwriters Colbie Caillat, and Toby Gad (Beyonce, “If I Were A Boy,” John Legend, “All Of Me”).

Also, hear tips from the behind-the-scenes expert coaches to stars like Lady Gaga, Catherine McPhee, John Legend, and many others

If you or someone you know is looking for the keys to being a successful artist, this is the must-attend session for you!

Learn:

Fundamental elements of hit songwriting

The key to getting the most from your voice

The importance of imaging and styling from successful industry professionals

The right tools you need on stage to deliver powerful performances

Plus, attendees will be entered to win recording time or a home recording system.

Go to www.Artistmax.org to reserve your place at this amazing event!

ArtistMax is a 3 day intensive artist “boot camp” designed to five developing artists access to the training, knowledge, and coaching necessary to maximize their careers. The next session will be held at the world-famous Village Recorder Studios in West LA, June 12-14.