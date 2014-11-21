Band of Merrymakers Releases "It Must Be Christmas" to Benefit Musicares — Video

Here's something to get you in the spirit!

The Band of Merrymakers, a rotating-cast Yuletide super group featuring today’s biggest artists, premiered their official music video for their single “Must Be Christmas” (The End Records).

The video follows a group of Santas as they visit iconic spots throughout Los Angeles and Nashville.

Not only does the single intend to spread cheer throughout the holiday season but also benefit and raise awareness for MusiCares®, a nonprofit organization that was established by The Recording Academy® to provide a wide range of emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to members of the music community.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of “Must Be Christmas”, available exclusively on iTunes, will go to the MusiCares Foundation®.

The Band of Merrymakers includes Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums, Nick Hexum of 311, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Smallpools, The Mowgli's, 3oh!3, Sinclair, and The Honeymoons.Hit songwriters Sam Hollander and Kevin Griffin were deep in a July co-write when they wandered into the topic of Christmas songs. They both suddenly wondered: where has all the holiday musical philanthropy gone? Where's the give minus the take? And thus, they formed Band of Merrymakers."Kevin & I have been great friends for a while now, but after hearing the track, I was so excited to be part of it,” says Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum.

To keep with the holiday spirit, each artist will be releasing a digital Band of Merrymakers trading card on their social media pages. For the latest info on Band of Merrymakers’ upcoming single or to donate to MusiCares, please visit www.bandofmerrymakers.com.