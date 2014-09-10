Ben Howard Announces 'I Forget Where We Were' to be Released October 21

Ben Howard is pleased to announce the details of his eagerly anticipated second album.

I Forget Where We Were will release on October 21, 2014 through Republic Records. It was produced by drummer Chris Bond at Deep Litter Studios in Devon.

Fans can preorder the physical album & the vinyl (which includes one extra song) via Ben's website: http://www.benhowardmusic.co.uk/

Here's an epic eight minute taster, "End Of The Affair," from the new album:

I Forget Where We Were follows the release of Ben's hugely successful debut album, Every Kingdom. Every Kingdom, released in October 2011 sold in excess of 1 million copies globally, received a Mercury Music Prize nomination, and was the catalyst for Ben picking up two Brit Awards in 2012 for British Breakthrough and British Solo Male Artist.

In support of the album's release, Ben will head to the US in October for shows in Los Angeles and New York City.

Ben Howard Live:

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre TICKETS

October 29 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg TICKETS

More at benhowardmusic.co.uk