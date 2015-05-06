Caitlin Canty Announces Spring Tour Dates

Recent Nashville transplant Caitlin Canty delivers her songs with a dusky alto and a 1930’s Recording King guitar and this year released her critically acclaimed new album, Reckless Skyline.

Produced by acclaimed songwriter Jeffrey Foucault and featuring an all-star band, the twelve songs veer nimbly between country ballads and straight-up rockers, dark blues and sparsely arranged folk.

Canty hits the road again in support of Skyline, kicking off a Spring tour on May 24 in Bear Valley, CA that will extend through the summer; hitting Berkeley, LA, Telluride, Chicago, Minneapolis, Cambridge, MA and many points in between.

The West Coast dates will be performed as a duo with Eric Heywood (Ray LaMontagne’s Pariah Dogs, Tift Merritt, The Pretenders) on guitars and pedal steel.

Caitlin just released a full band video of her cover of Neil Young’s, “Unknown Legend”, recorded at the Town Hall Theater in Vermont during the album release tour. View below:

The studio and touring band on Skyline features Billy Conway (Morphine) on drums, Jeffrey Foucault on guitars and backing vocals, Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T) on bass, Eric Heywood (Ray LaMontagne’s Pariah Dogs, Tift Merritt, The Pretenders) on pedal steel and electric guitars and Matt Lorenz (Rusty Belle, Chris Smither) on pump organ, banjo, piano and fiddle.

Caitlin Canty Tour Dates:

May 24 – Bear Valley, CA – Bear Valley Lodge

May 27 – Sacramento, CA – Fair Oaks Backyard Concert

May 28 – Winters, CA – Palms Playhouse #

May 29 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage #

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hotel Café

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Grand Ole Echo

June 03 – Saranac Lake, NY – Bluseed

June 04 – Galway, NY – The Cock ‘n Bull

June 05 – Bellows Falls, VT – Roots on the River Festival

June 13 – Fort Plain, NY – Mohawk Valley Presents

June 19 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 20 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 21 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 23 – Chicago, IL – MMF Series

June 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

June 25 – Fort Atkinson, WI – Café Carpe

June 26 – Oconomowoc, WI – Three Brothers Farm

June 27 – Lancaster, WI – Three Springs Barn

July 08 – Middlebury, VT – Middlebury On The Green Festival

July 09 – Cambridge, MA – Club Passim

July 10 – Northampton, MA – The Iron Horse

July 30 – Hillsdale, NY – Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Aug 01 – Hillsdale, NY – Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Aug 02 – Stockbridge, VT – Tweed River Music Festival

Aug 05 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

Aug 06 – Belmar, NJ – 5th Avenue Boardwalk – WBJB Songwriters on the Beach

Aug 27 – Ketchum, ID – Town Square Tunes on East Avenue

Sept 3 – Boise, ID – The Modern

Sept 5 – Kuna, ID – Hermit Music Festival

Sept 6 – Stanley, ID – Redfish Lake Lodge

# - w/ Eilen Jewell

Find out more at caitlincanty.com/.