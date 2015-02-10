Casey Bolles Releases Video for “Inside Voices” and Announces Spring Tour

Buffalo, NY based solo acoustic artist Casey Bolles released a new music video for "Inside Voices" off of his latest EP, Freshman, along with announcing a limited cassette release of the EP.
This will be the only pressing available for Casey’s spring touring schedule. The purchase of a cassette comes with a free download of the record. Purchase here.
With music geared towards pulling the heartstrings of any listener, Casey’s songwriting is a passionate blend of anger and sadness that is brutally honest and unapologetic.
His newest EP, 'Freshman', has turned heads of listeners since its release on December 30th, 2014.
Watch the video for "Inside Voices" here:
Casey plans to spend 2015 on the road, starting with a northeast run with A Will Away this spring.
Tour Dates:
- 3/20/2015 Freehold, NJ with Casey Bolles Game Changer
- 3/21/2015 Worcester, MA with Casey Bolles The Raven
- 3/22/2015 Buffalo, NY with Casey Bolles Studio @ Waiting Room
- 3/23/2015 Rochester, NY with Casey Bolles The Vineyard
- 3/24/2015 Toronto, ON with Casey Bolles Smiling Buddha
- 3/25/2015 Erie, PA with Casey Bolles Basement Transmissions
- 3/26/2015 Columbus, OH with Casey Bolles Donatos Basement
- 3/27/2015 Nashville, TN Exponent Manor
- 3/28/2015 Atlanta, GA Swayze's
- 3/30/2015 Tampa, FL The Goat House
- 3/31/2015 North Miami, FL Anonymous Guitars
- 4/1/2015 Orlando, FL Backbooth
- 4/2/2015 Charleston, SC Big Gun Burger
- 4/3/2015 Columbia, SC House Show
- 4/4/2015 Richmond, VA House Show
- 4/7/2015 Baltimore, MD Sidebar
- 4/8/2015 Philadelphia, PA The Fire
- 4/9/2015 Naugatuck, CT The Factory
- 4/10/2015 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall
- 4/12/2015 Brooklyn, NY Coco 66