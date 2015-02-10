Casey Bolles Releases Video for “Inside Voices” and Announces Spring Tour

Buffalo, NY based solo acoustic artist Casey Bolles released a new music video for "Inside Voices" off of his latest EP, Freshman, along with announcing a limited cassette release of the EP.

This will be the only pressing available for Casey’s spring touring schedule. The purchase of a cassette comes with a free download of the record. Purchase here.

With music geared towards pulling the heartstrings of any listener, Casey’s songwriting is a passionate blend of anger and sadness that is brutally honest and unapologetic.

His newest EP, 'Freshman', has turned heads of listeners since its release on December 30th, 2014.

Watch the video for "Inside Voices" here:

Casey plans to spend 2015 on the road, starting with a northeast run with A Will Away this spring.

Tour Dates: