Chris Woods Releases “Edinburgh” Video

Check out this beautifully shot clip of British fingerstyle guitarist Chris Woods performing his composition, “Edinburgh.”

Woods utilizes some impressive percussion techniques, and the track isn’t lacking in the melody department either.

It’s no surprise that Woods’ technique turns heads – to say “he wrote the book” on percussive style acoustic guitar wouldn’t be too far a stretch.

Woods was approached by Hal Leonard to write a comprehensive guide on the playing style, and the publication has become a standard for many guitarists around the globe.

If you’re looking to tackle this challenging playing style, Percussive Acoustic Guitar would be a good place to start.

As you’d expect, the book has done much to boost Woods’ reputation among fingerstyle guitarists, and he’s since amassed a loyal following.

“Edinburgh” is featured on Woods’ debut album, Stories for Solo Guitar. Watch the video below:

Learn more about the Chris Woods Groove at chriswoodsgroove.co.uk.