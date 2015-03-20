D'Angelico Presents: A Thumb-focused Acoustic Lesson with Will Dailey

Here’s a cool lesson brought to you by our friends at D’Angelico Guitars and presented by artist Will Dailey.

It features D’Angelico’s new acoustic Gramercy Grand Auditorium model.

Dailey has spent some time with this guitar and has used it on bonus recordings and video materials revolving around the release of his deluxe edition of his new album National Throat, which is due out March 24.

Here Dailey gives us a run down on incorporating your left hand thumb in a cool chord progression that he’s used in his song “Boom Boom.”

It gives you a chance to try out a technique that lends to a satisfying bass note line under an easy-to-finger progression.

Check it out!!

About the guitar in this video:

The Gramercy Grand Auditorium (SG-200) is brand new for 2015. With a spruce top and rosewood back and sides, the Gramercy offers vivid depth. Finger-picking produces soft warmth, while hard strumming busts the sound open without sacrificing clarity. The Gramercy’s slim, C-shape neck brings comfort and balance.

As with all D’Angelico acoustic instruments, the Gramercy comes equipped with the Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp and pickup system, complete with its sleek built-in tuner. A truly dynamic instrument in its playability, the Gramercy can serve the mellow finger-style player, the frenetic rocker, and any player in between. Find out more at www.dangelicoguitars.com

About Will Dailey:

Dailey’s latest release, National Throat, debuted in the top 20 in the Billboard Heatseekers chart, is winner of a Boston Music Award for Album of the Year and Dailey himself was awarded this year’s Artist of the Year.

In preparation for a special bonus release of a deluxe version of that excellent album, Dailey recorded several songs using a hot-off-the-presses D’Angelico acoustic.

The Deluxe version due out March 24th will include all the songs from National Throat and 6 bonus tracks, “Stand Where I Can See You” (Live), “Why Do I” (Live), the full studio of “Sunken Ship,” a demo of “Higher Education,” “$300 Dollar Man,” (written in a reaction to being a part of Farm Aid), and a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)." Find out more at www.willdailey.com

Listen to the recording of "Boom Boom" here: