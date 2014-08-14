Dave Rawlings Machine to Perform at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Plus West Coast Tour Dates Announced.

Dave Rawlings Machine are going out on the road this September and October for a string of west coast tour dates and a performance at this year's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

Beginning on September 22 at The Wilma Theater in Missoula, MT, the tour will take them along the west coast into Seattle, WA, through Oregon and into California where the tour will end in Los Angeles at The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on October 6.

Before LA, the band will play the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. The free, three-day festival takes place in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park the weekend of October 3, 4, and 5. A full list of tour dates is below.

The Dave Rawlings Machine released its acclaimed debut record, A Friend of a Friend. (Acony) in November 2009, and it sounds as good today as it did then. This was the first record by Rawlings, the guitarist, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his work with Gillian Welch and Old Crow Medicine Show. Dave Rawlings Machine features Dave Rawlings, Gillian Welch, John Paul Jones, Willie Watson and Paul Kowert.

Here they are performing "To Be Young (Is To Be Sad, Is To Be High)"

Complete tour dates below. Tickets can be purchased via www.daverawlingsmachine.com/tour/.

September

22 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma Theater

23 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

27 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

28 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre

29 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

30 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theatre

October

1 - Santa Cruz CA - Cocoanut Grove

3 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery

4 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church