David Gray Releases New Single, “Back In The World”

David Gray has released the lead single off of his new album today.

Listen below to “Back In The World,” which is also available for purchase on iTunes.

Gray's upcoming album, Mutineers, will debut on June 17.

The collection finds the singer-songwriter steering into unfamiliar territory while cultivating a pugnacious but respectful relationship with his own history.

The sound of the release is a shift instantly audible upon its first listen. In addition to the change in tone, there’s a rising sense throughout the record of an artist liberated from even his own expectations.

Listen to “Back In The World”:

In addition to the album announcement, Gray recently confirmed that he will be returning to the United States for a select run of theater dates dates this spring. The sold-out, eight-city tour kicks off in Los Angeles, CA on April 24 at Wilshire Ebel Theatre. Full routing below:

Tour Dates

April 24th Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

April 25th San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

April 27th Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theatre

April 29th Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

April 30th New York, NY - Grand Ballroom

May 2nd Philadelphia, PA - Temple Performing Arts Centre

May 3rd Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre

May 4th Toronto, ON - Danforth Theatre

For more information please visit davidgray.com.