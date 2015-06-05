Dawes’ New Album, ‘All Your Favorite Bands,’ Out Now

The new album from LA rock quartet Dawes is out now.

Produced by David Rawlings at Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, TN, All Your Favorite Bands is Dawes' fourth album and second on their own label.

The album includes nine bracing new original recordings written by Taylor Goldsmith, except for the title track, which was co-written with Jonny Fritz.

The album highlights the outstanding musicianship of Taylor (lead vocals, guitar), Griffin Goldsmith (drums, background vocals), Wylie Gelber (bass) and Tay Strathairn (keyboards, background vocals) that Dawes fans around the world have come to cherish.

All Your Favorite Bands also features the vocal support of Gillian Welch and The McCrary Sisters, as well as David Rawlings on guitar and vocals, Richard Bennett on acoustic guitar and Paul Franklin on pedal steel.

Watch the new video for the album's first single, "Things Happen," below:

The band took to the Ed Sullivan Theater at the request of David Letterman himself Wednesday, April 22, to perform "Things Happen." As a special gift to the show's parting host, Dawes also performed a touching rendition of the classic Warren Zevon song "Desperados Under The Eaves."

Dawes also recently announced their June and July headline tour in support of All Your Favorite Bands. The upcoming run will include appearances at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Mumford & Sons' Gentlemen of the Road Tour, dates supporting Hozier, and headline performances with a host of supporting acts such as Langhorne Slim, The Lone Bellow, Gill Landry, Sam Outlaw, First Aid Kit and more. Complete tour dates are below:

JUNE

02 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05 - Seaside Heights, NJ - Gentlemen of the Road: Seaside Heights Beach

06 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre ~~

07 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

09 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ~~

10 - Chicago, IL - Pritzker Pavilion at Millenium Park *

11 - Indianapolis, IN - Farmer's Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Horseshoe Cincinnati (The Shoe) *

16 - Columbus, OH - The LC Pavilion *

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Uptown Amphitheater at the Music Factory *

19 - Waverly, IA - Gentlemen of the Road: Wartburg College Athletic Fields

20 - Madison, WI - The Capitol Theatre ^

21 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

24 - Dallas, TX - Annette Strauss Square at AT&T Performing Arts Center ^

25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's ^

26 - Aurora, IL - Two Brothers Summer Festival

27 - Peoria, IL - Limelight Eventplex ~~

JULY

07 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory &

09 - Calgary, AB - Republik &

10 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room &

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze Plaza #

15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Orpheum Theatre +

17 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre &

18 - Appleton, WI - Lawrence Chapel +

20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix &

21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground &

24 - Camden, NJ - Xponential Music Festival

25 - Freeport, ME - LL Bean Summer in the Park

27 - New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage ◊

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE (Outdoors) *

29 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadowbrook Amphitheater *

31 - Council Bluff, IA - Harrah's Hotel & Casino - Stir Cove

AUGUST

02 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *

09 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater $

12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom %

14 - Walla Walla, WA - Gentlemen of the Road: Whitman College Athletic Fields

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot %

19 - Bellevue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre %

21 - Salida, CO - Gentlemen of the Road: Vandaveer Ranch

28 - Shrewsbury, UK - Shrewsbury Folk festival

SEPTEMBER

01 - Antwerp, BE - Rivierenhof Festival @

02 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre @

04 - Stradbally, IE - Electric Picnic Festival

05 - Birmingham, UK - Moseley Folk Festival

08 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire @

10 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso @

12 - Groningen, NL - Take Root

13 - Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Music Festival

19 - Templeton, CA - Beaverstock

20 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo

25 - Raleigh, NC - North Carolina Museum of Art

~~ = Gill Landry support

* = with Hozier

^ = Langhorne Slim support

& = Sam Outlaw support

# = Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow support

+ = The Lone Bellow support

◊ = with First Aid Kit and Andy Shauf

% = with James Vincent McMorrow

@ = with My Morning Jacket

$ - with Jason Isbell

Find out more at dawestheband.com.