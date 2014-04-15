Dolly Parton Celebrates Record Store Day 2014

Sony Masterworks and Dolly Parton celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 19, with the release of a limited 7-inch vinyl.

The blue vinyl features two tracks from Parton’s upcoming album Blue Smoke - “Blue Smoke” and “Home.”

Blue Smoke will be released by Sony Masterworks and Dolly Records on May 13, 2014. It is available for pre-order now.

The album includes 12 bluegrass and country songs including covers of Bob Dylan and Bon Jovi classics, and duets with Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers. Blue Smoke marks the first release of new music from Parton since 2011.

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1000 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.

This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store - the staff, the customers, and the artists - to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities.

Special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day and hundreds of artists in the United States and in various countries across the globe make special appearances and performances.

For more on Dolly Parton, please visit dollypartonentertainment.com.