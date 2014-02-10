Dolly Parton to Release New Album 'Blue Smoke' in the U.S. on May 13

Iconic singer, songwriter, musician, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton announces the release of her new album Blue Smoke which will be released by Sony Music Masterworks and Dolly Records on May 13, 2014.
Following the album release the Blue Smoke World Tour will hit select dates in the United States, England, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden.
"On this CD I think there are all of the colors of my life in all the areas of music that you've allowed me to dabble in through the years,” says Dolly Parton.
“You will hear my old world mountain voice on songs like ‘Banks of The Ohio’ and ‘If I Had Wings’ my tender side on songs like ‘Miss You - Miss Me’ and ‘Unlikely Angel.’ My country / bluegrass side of songs like ‘Home,’ ‘Blue Smoke’ and ‘Don't Think Twice’ and my funny tongue-in-cheek side on ‘Lover du Jour.’”
Dolly is the most honored female country performer of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, she has had 25 songs reach number 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. She has 41 career top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and she has 110 career charted singles over the past 40 years.
Here she performs "Miss You - Miss Me" from Blue Smoke
All-inclusive sales of singles, albums, hits collections, paid digital downloads and compilation usage during her Hall of Fame career have reportedly topped a staggering 100 million records world-wide. She has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, 5 Academy of Country Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards and is one of only five female artists to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award. Dolly was inducted as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. And the litany goes on.
Dolly’s career has spanned nearly five decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. An internationally-renowned superstar, the iconic and irrepressible Parton has contributed countless treasures to the worlds of music, film and television. Some of her hit films have included Nine to Five, Steel Magnolias, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone, Straight Talk, and Joyful Noise. Parton received two Oscar® nominations – one for writing the title tune to Nine to Five and the other for Travelin’ Thru from the film Transamerica.
BLUE SMOKE WORLD TOUR DATES:
- NEW ZEALAND/AUSTRALIA
- Feb 11 Australia, Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
- Feb 12 Australia, Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
- Feb 13 Australia, Adelaide - Entertainment Centre
- Feb 15 Australia, NSW, Hunter Valley - Hope Estate
- Feb 16 Australia, Tamworth - TRECC
- Feb 18 Australia, Sydney - Entertainment Centre
- Feb 19 Australia, Sydney - Entertainment Centre
- Feb 21 Australia, Brisbane - Entertainment Centre
- Feb 22 Australia, Brisbane - Entertainment Centre
- Feb 24 Australia, Cairns - Cairns Convention Center
- Feb 27 Australia, Perth - Perth Arena
US
May 22 Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino
May 23 Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino
May 25 Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino
May 27 Richmond, KY - EKU Center For The Arts - (St. Mark’s Evening Among Friends)
May 28 Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - (Benefiting Dolly's Imagination Library)
May 30 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
May 31 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
UK & EUROPE
Jun 08 England, Liverpool - Echo Arena
Jun 10 Northern Ireland, Belfast - Odyssey Arena
Jun 11 Ireland, Dublin - O2 Arena
Jun 12 Ireland, Cork - Live At The Marquee
Jun 14 England, Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena
Jun 15 Scotland, Aberdeen - GE Arena
Jun 17 Scotland, Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena
Jun 18 Scotland, Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena
Jun 20 England, Leeds - First Direct Arena
Jun 21 England, Manchester - Phones 4U Arena
Jun 22 England, Birmingham - LG Arena
Jun 24 Wales, Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Jun 25 Wales, Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Jun 27 England, London - O2 Arena
Jun 28 England, London - O2 Arena
July 02 England, Nottingham - Capital FM Arena
July 05 Germany, Cologne - LANXESS Arena
July 06 Germany, Berlin - o2 World
July 08 Denmark, Copenhagen - Forum
July 09 Norway, Oslo - Spektrum
July 11 Sweden, Stockholm - THE GLOBE
More info at dollypartonentertainment.com