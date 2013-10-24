Dylan Fest Comes to New York and San Francisco in November

Are you a Dylan fan? Then this is your dream come true...Yep, it's Dylan Fest! With two locations, New York and San Francisco, Dylan Fest piles on the Dylan with some classic and new names, for a Dylan overdose!!! Plus, 100% of the ticket sale proceeds will benefit Sweet Relieve and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Do a good deed, hear some good music. Yeah! Here are the details...

After two hugely successful sold-out Petty Fests in Nashville and Austin -- featuring Kings of Leon, Emmylou Harris, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Norah Jones, Trisha Yearwood, Joy Williams of Civil Wars, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellem, Charlie Sexton, Doyle Bramhall II, Butch Walker, Karen Elson, Danny Masterson, Jakob Dylan and many, many more -- the Best Fest sponsored by Jameson is proud to announce upcoming Dylan Fests in New York and San Francisco.

Once again, every penny of ticket sale proceeds will benefit Sweet Relief. In the past year, the Best Fest has teamed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Sweet Relief to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help provide financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability or age-related problems.

The Best Fest is honored to bring Dylan Fest back home to New York, where it was created and has been an annual tradition since 2001, and thrilled to debut Dylan Fest in San Francisco.

Dylan Fest NYC 2013 will happen at Bowery Ballroom on November 11 and 12, and features Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Doyle Bramhall II, Jason Isbell, Dhani Harrison, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, Elvis Perkins, Ruby Amanfu, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn and Tad Kubler (Nov 12 Only), Jesse Malin, Grouplove (Nov 12 Only), Danny Clinch, Matt Sweeney, Amanda Shires, Chase Cohl, Jack Dishel of Only Son, Steve Schiltz of Hurricane Bells, Mikki James, Mark Seliger, Zane Carney, Josh Lattanzi of The Candles, Sammy James Jr. of The Mooney Suzuki, Johnny T and The Wild Feathers (Nov 12 Only), among many others.

The first Dylan Fest San Francisco will happen at Great American Music Hall on November 20 and features Doyle Bramhall II, Sly & The Family Stone's Cynthia Robinson and Jerry Martini, Elvis Perkins, Eric Pulido of Midlake, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, Kelley Stoltz, Ruby Amanfu, Nicki Bluhm, Tim Bluhm, Boots Riley, Lukas Nelson, Chuck Prophet, Rayland Baxter, The Whigs, Danny Clinch, Josh Lattanzi of The Candles, Chase Cohl and Neal Casal, among many others.

As is tradition at the Fests, these shows will also offer a handful of very special surprise guest stars.

All the performances will be backed by the hosts for the evening: the legendary Cabin Down Below Band.

NYC Bowery Ballroom Ticket Buy Link: http://bit.ly/DylanFestNYCTix

SF Great American Music Hall Ticket Buy Link: http://tickets.gamh.com/events/354262