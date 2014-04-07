Edward David Anderson to Release Solo Debut, ‘Lies & Wishes’

Edward David Anderson will release his debut solo album, Lies & Wishes, April 29 through The Royal Potato Family.

Best known for his work with the revered Midwestern rock band Backyard Tire Fire, Anderson teamed with producer Steve Berlin of Los Lobos for his first solo offering.

The resulting effort finds Anderson creating his own mythology with a collection of ten songs that embrace vulnerability, while remaining grounded in his working class roots.

"I feel like every experience, every mile, every interaction, every tune, sort of got me to where I am at this moment," Anderson recounts. "The songs on the record are confessional by nature. They are songs about loss and love and living and hope. Halfway through my life, it's an honest look in the mirror."

Watch Anderson perform Lies & Wishes cut “The Next Melody” below. The clip was shot at the old Summerdale Tobacco Warehouse in Summerdale, AL.

Lies & Wishes was written in a time of great upheaval for Anderson as he was processing the dissolution of Backyard Tire Fire and his mother passing away. Songs like the "Lies & Wishes," "Lost & Found" and "Chain Reaction" delve deep into the human condition, asking difficult questions of himself and his loved ones.

"A lot of the subject matter on this record came from reflecting on these painful experiences," says Anderson. "After losing my mom, I decided I’ve got to make a record and dedicate it to her and make a statement here on my own."

Musically speaking, the core of Lies & Wishes is built around refined melodies, acoustic guitars and sparse arrangements, yet Berlin's production colors the tracks with squalls of electric guitar, affected vocals, drum loops and assorted analog keyboard flourishes.

Fans of Anderson's vintage rock and roll songwriting from his Backyard Tire Fire days will also find plenty to love on tunes like "Nothing Lasts Forever," "Taking It Out On You" and "The Next Melody," which deliver the big hooks and classic refrains on which he so effortlessly hangs his hat.

Currently splitting his days between his longtime home in Bloomington, Illinois and an RV alongside the Gulf of Mexico in lower Alabama, Edward David Anderson is an American songwriter seeking and searching through song. As his debut solo collection Lies & Wishes illustrates, a new chapter in his career has just begun to be sung.

Find out more at edwarddavidanderson.com.