Exclusive Live Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Perform “The Soundmaker”

Hopefully by now you’ve watched our exclusive interview with acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

In the 3-part series, Guitar World’s Jimmy Brown chats with Rod y Gab about songwriting, gear, and their latest release, 9 Dead Alive.

Watch the interview here.

Perhaps their most explosive and thrilling release to date, the record captures Rodrigo y Gabriela bursting with melodic and rhythmic invention.

Opening track “The Soundmaker” is evidence of this raw energy.

Below, be treated to an exclusive performance of the song, right from our studio!

Check out 9 Dead Alive tour dates and much more at rodgab.com.