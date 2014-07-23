Video: Exclusive Interview with Rodrigo y Gabriela

We were lucky enough to get a visit from world class acoustic duo, Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Fresh on the heels of the release of their latest album, 9 Dead Alive, Rod y Gab discuss their inspiration for the record, as well as their songwriting process, guitars and much more.

As the band's first record of new material in five years, 9 Dead Alive was recorded and produced by the duo at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.

The album sees Rodrigo y Gabriela playing face to face, guitar versus guitar, bursting with melodic energy and rhythmic invention.

“My idea was to record it as if we were to playing a live gig in your living room,” Gabriela shares.

The end result is a thrilling explosion of rhythm and melody, capturing Rodrigo y Gabriela at their most inventive.

Check out 9 Dead Alive tour dates and much more at www.rodgab.com, and watch our exclusive interview below!