Exclusive Video Interview: The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson

We recently had the privilege of sitting down with renowned guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of seminal rock act The Black Crowes, Rich Robinson.

A superb musician and a great guy to chat with, we spent a few minutes talking about his upcoming solo release, The Ceaseless Sight, due out June 3 on The End Records.

Robinson already has two solo studio albums to his credit, the first, Paper, came in 2004 while his follow-up, Through a Crooked Sun, arrived in 2011.

“I've always approached writing songs for an album as part of a larger work,” says Robinson. “This album as a whole is one piece and how it fits into my whole body of work is the other. My new record follows the path of my musical journey I've been on for 25 years. I feel a strong connection to where I've been musically, but more importantly where I'm going."

Robinson formed the The Black Crowes with his older brother Chris in Atlanta in the 1980s. At the age of 17, Robinson began writing the music for the songs that would land on the band’s 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which sold 7 million copies.

Over the next 10 years, Rich’s songwriting evolved into the musical engine that powered the band to sales of more than 25 million albums. Before taking a hiatus in 2001, the Crowes catalog included classics like The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, Amorica, By Your Side, and Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas, a double album that captured the teaming of Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes for performances of Led Zeppelin, Crowes and blues and rock standards.

Here Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore sat down with Robinson to talk about the new album, his gear and more.

Part 1: The Ceaseless Sight and the creation of the new album.

Part 2: Tone, gear, and more.

Keep up with Rich Robinson at www.richrobinson.net/

See live performance videos of Rich Robinson in the Acoustic Nation studio here>>