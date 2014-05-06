Exclusive Video Premiere: Sinner Sinners’ “Darkess Forever”

It’s always a pleasure to combine two loves into one project.

For Sinner Sinners’ that goes double.

French married couple Steve and Sam Thill write and perform together, and in this video they incorporate their love of skateboarding, with a musical bent.

Singer Sam Thill says, “Since we started the band, this is only the second time we’ve played anything acoustic. The beach is also the most contradictory setting to film a video for a song called “Darkness Forever,” so we felt it would be a nice contrast.”

Steve Thill adds, “There’s a skatepark in Venice Beach, so we decided to shoot this video there. Most of the band members are avid skateboarders, so this place acts as a magnet for us.”

Check out the video for “Darkness Forever” here:

Sinner Sinners recently released their brand new album, XI, via their own independent label, Cadavra Records.

Happily married couple Steve and Sam Thill met in a small town in the center of France at the age of 15 and fell fast in love. Eight years later in 2009, the couple started Sinner Sinners out of their mutual love of rock music and desire to be at each other’s sides throughout all aspects of their musical careers.

Since their inception and relocation to Los Angeles, Sinner Sinners have pushed their forceful punk-influenced rock n’ roll out to the controlled masses, but see 2014 as a figurative launching pad designed to hit the big time.

As with their 2011 release Cardinal Sins, the band enlisted producer Nic Jodoin (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Amusement Park On Fire, The Morlocks), and recorded at the Glory Hole in Hollywood, CA (the previous album also featured production duties from Pascal Mondaz). Interesting fact, Sinner Sinners recorded with Nic at the same time as Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, actually trading places in the studio throughout the course of the process.

Sinner Sinners keeps busy outside of the studio as well, boasting recent performances with Black Flag, The Sonics, The Lords of Altamont, The Morlocks, The Creepshow and many more.

To learn more about the band, please visit www.sinnersinners.com