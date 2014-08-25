Exclusive Video: Tommy Emmanuel Performs “Hope Street”

We recently had acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel drop by the Acoustic Nation studio.

In addition to an exclusive interview and lesson, he also treated us to an intimate performance of his track, “Hope Street.”

Inspired by the unlikely combination of George Harrison and Keb’ Mo’, the tune implements Emmanuel’s trademark picking style along with some genius melodic work.

It’s hard to not have a smile on your face while watching him perform this song.

To find out more, visit www.tommyemmanuel.com, and if you see a tour stop in your town, don’t miss the opportunity to see this guitar master up close!