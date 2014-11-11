Fender Releases FA-300CE Acoustic/Electric Pack with SLIDE interface

Fender is proud to announce the release of the FA-300CE Acoustic/Electric Pack with Fender SLIDE interface.

The FA-300CE Acoustic-Electric Pack gives players everything they need to start playing right now.

With the included Fender SLIDE instrument interface, players have everything they need to connect the guitar to their mobile device or computer for digital recording, playback and editing.

The dreadnought guitar delivers great tone, with a spruce top, mahogany back and sides, convenient cutaway and Fishman® Isys III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner.

Its bound mahogany neck has a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard and vintage-style large Fender headstock. Elegant touches include a pearloid rosette, black pickguard and rosewood bridge with compensated saddle and abalone-dot black pins.

Plug it into the SLIDE interface, which comes with cable and software (AmpliTube®, Rock Prodigy®), and start your new musical career now. For more information, go to www.fender.com.