The Forecastle Festival Announces Lineup to Include Beck, Ray Lamontagne, Nickel Creek, and more

It's getting to be that time of year. You know what we're talking about...Festival Season! Here's one with a nice mix of really great acoustic, hip-hop, rock acts, and more. Something for everyone you might say!

The Forecastle Festival returns this summer led by hip hop royalty, Outkast; 21st-century rocker Jack White and alt-rock renaissance man, Beck.

The three-day music celebration, now in its 12th year, will take place July 18-20, 2014, at the award-winning Waterfront Park, a sweeping green space on the banks of the Ohio River, framed by the skyline of downtown Louisville.

The Replacements, Ray Lamontagne, Band of Horses, Spoon, Nickel Creek, Dwight Yoakam, Twenty One Pilots, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Local Natives and Gary Clark Jr., plus more than 40 others round out the lineup.

Louisville-based post-rock outfit, Slint, will also reunite for their first hometown show in nearly 10 years. A full list of confirmed acts can be found below.

A limited number of weekend passes go on sale this Friday, March 7 at noon EST at ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. Weekend passes start at $144.50 plus applicable service fees. VIP experiences, travel packages and payment-plan options will also be available. Full details are available at forecastlefest.com/tickets.

The Bourbon Lodge, Forecastle's slice of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, will return in 2014 with a full lineup of bourbon offerings, bourbon education, a bourbon-inspired culinary experience and much more. Fans of bourbon will have the option to purchase advanced Bourbon Lodge memberships with their weekend pass through Ticketmaster.

A full list of activities will be announced soon, including the Kentucky Landing, a new feature which will offer a variety of craft beer breweries, local food trucks and a selection of non-profit organizations and craft vendors selling Kentucky-made goods.

Highlighted in Rolling Stone as "one of the coolest festivals in America," and acclaimed by American Songwriter as "a rock and roll paradise," the Forecastle Festival has evolved from a small community event into one of the country's premier festival destinations.

The event offers an immersive experience that's distinctly Louisville -- beyond the first-class musical lineup -- highlighting the region's burgeoning culinary and arts scene, Kentucky's unique bourbon heritage and more. The festival continues to emphasize sustainability practices and conservation initiatives, exhibited by the festival's non-profit organization, the Forecastle Foundation.

Single day passes and late-night show tickets, along with the daily schedule of artists and late-night events will be available soon. For more information on Forecastle, visit forecastlefest.com

The confirmed Forecastle 2014 lineup includes: