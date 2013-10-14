Foy Vance Releases Music Video For "Closed Hand, Full of Friends"

Following the release of his acclaimed new album Joy Of Nothing, Foy Vance's song "Closed Hand, Full Of Friends" now has a music video, directed by Gregg Houston of Babysweet Productions. The accompanying video was recently shot on the River Tay in Perthshire, accidentally causing a mystery case for the local Police that was picked up by BBC Scotland.

Recorded in Donegal, Ireland and produced by Irish producer/musician/engineer Michael Keeney, Joy Of Nothing includes 10 original songs written and performed by Foy Vance and includes very special guest appearances by Ed Sheeran (on "Guiding Light") and Bonnie Raitt (on "You And I").

Originally from Bangor, Northern Ireland, Foy has spent a considerable amount of time on the road, touring with Michael Kiwanuka, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol (Foy also sang backing vocals on 'Fallen Empires' in 2011), Bonnie Raitt, and Ed Sheeran - who he supported on his UK & US tours. Foy also scored Oscar-winning short-film 'The Shore' with David Holmes, who collaborated with Vance on his 2012 'Melrose EP'.

Foy will be touring soon in support of the release of Joy Of Nothing. The tour, which is Vance's first proper headlining tour, will find him bringing his heartbreaking tunes to venues coast to coast, including shows at Hotel Café in Los Angeles, CA on October 28 and at Bowery Ballroom in New York on November 4. Vance's shows in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Toronto have already sold out weeks in advance.

See the video for "Closed Hand, Full of Friends" here:

Joy Of Nothing Tracklisting:

1. Closed Hand, Full of Friends

2. Joy Of Nothing

3. At Least My Heart Was Open

4. You and I (with Bonnie Raitt)

5. Feel For Me

6. Janey

7. Paper Prince

8. It Was Good

9. Regarding Your Lover

10. Guiding Light (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Foy Vance Fall Tour

10/16/13 - Cafe 939 - Boston, MA

10/19/13 - Metro - Chicago, IL*

10/20/13 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI*

10/22/13 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN*

10/24/13 - The Basement - Nashville, TN (sold out)

10/26/13 - Holy Mountain - Austin, TX

10/28/13 - Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA (sold out)

10/29/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

10/31/13 - Bunk Bar - Portland, OR

11/1/13 - Columbia City Theater - Seattle, WA

11/2/13 - Electric Owl - Vancouver, Canada

11/4/13 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/6/13 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON (sold out)

11/8/13 - World Cafe - Philadelphia, PA

11/9/13 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

*with Little Green Cars

Find out more at www.foyvance.com