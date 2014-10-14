The Future Laureates "Sinners and Saints" Live Acoustic Video — Exclusive Premiere

When a song gets stripped down to its basic elements, you can tell its true genius.

And that’s what comes to mind with this live acoustic version of “Sinners and Saints” by Chicago pop-folk-rock group, The Future Laureates.

Playfully performed in an intimate couch-filled setting, the boys deliver this clever song packed with multiple hooks.

The interplay of the guitars, ukulele and cajon along with the catchy melodic phrases make this a gem of a tune. Yes, it’s stuck in my head right now!

The original track appears on their recently released EP, Here and After

Lead guitarist Andrew Bockelman shares, "The challenge that I enjoyed for this song was translating the guitar from an already written electric part to an acoustic arrangement. The limitations of playing an acoustic force me to think more simply, in turn influencing my performance when I switch back to electric. The result is a continuously evolving guitar part, which can keep things interesting for the rest of the band and for myself.”

The band teamed up with Grammy-nominated producer Chris Grainger, best known for albums with Wilco, Switchfoot, and Sixpence None the Richer (including hits "Kiss Me" and "There She Goes").

To the band's co-frontman/ guitarist Danny Surico, Here and After represents the band's most honest form of music. "We feel like this record is a more accurate representation of our live sound," explains Surico. "The songwriting and our performance plays to our individual and collective strengths and pulls from varied influences like The Beatles, Otis Redding, and WALK THE MOON."

Along with Surico, The Future Laureates are Matthew Daigler (vocals and ukulele), James Hyde (bass and vocals), Andrew Bockelman(lead guitar and vocals) and Rob Durkee (drums).

On Here and After, the band delves into a variety of new subject matter, ranging from an apocalyptic escape, to modern love songs, to a eulogy of Don Quixote, told from the perspective of his loyal servant. They also flex some new musical muscles, pulling from their influences in modern rock, classic pop, rhythmic folk, and 60's soul.

The Future Laureates officially released Here and After today, September 23rd. For more information, visit thefuturelaureates.com.