Gear Review: Cort MR600F Acoustic Guitar

Below, Paul Riario checks out the Cort MR600F dreadnaught cutaway acoustic guitar.

The MR Series combines the advanced Fishman Presys EQ and Sonicore electronics with Cort’s tradition of quality craftsmanship.

The instrument’s unique single cutaway body design gives the player full access to the higher frets, while the Fishman electronics only enhance the MR600F’s big, warm sound.

The Solid Spruce Top provides a superior tone that will only improve with age, and the carefully scalloped bracing aids in producing big tone for this great-looking acoustic.

The features of the Cort MR600F rounds out with a dovetail neck joint, mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, die cast machine head tuners, rosewood bridge and a beautiful satin natural finish.

In terms of value, quality and sound, it’s hard to match the MR600F. Take a listen to the guitar below!

Find out more at cortguitars.com.