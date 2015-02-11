Giveaway: Joni Mitchell Signed, Original Limited Edition Print

Joni Mitchell, Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced is a critically acclaimed deluxe 4CD box set featuring a career-spanning 53 songs, curated and sequenced by Joni herself, presented as a book including 52 pages of lyrics, art pieces and a self-penned liner notes. Available now at Amazon here>>

Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced was first conceived as the music to a ballet about love. But after spending 18 months trying to distill everything she’d written about love—and the lack of it—down to a single disc, the influential singer-songwriter abandoned the ballet.

“I wanted the music to feel like a total work—a new work. No matter what I did, though, at that length, it remained merely a collection of songs,” she writes in the set’s liner notes.

Undaunted, Mitchell did not give up. Instead, she continued to sequence her songs, determined to prove to herself that what she was after was possible. After two years, she had created a four-act ballet based on the 53 songs that make up this inspiring collection.

“I am a painter who writes songs. My songs are very visual. The words create scenes… What I have done here is to gather some of these scenes (like a documentary filmmaker) and by juxtaposition, edit them into a whole new work,” the artist writes.

Mitchell designed the package which is a book containing 53 lyrical poems, six new paintings, and an autobiographical text illuminating her recording process. It is funny, mystical, and informative.

