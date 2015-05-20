Greg Holden Performs "Boys In The Street" — Exclusive Video

Here’s one of my favorite and certainly the most powerful live video we’ve ever recorded in the Acoustic Nation studio.

It’s Greg Holden along with Alex Foote performing the amazing song “Boys in the Street.”

The song appears on Holden’s new album Chase The Sun.

Incredibly touching and heartfelt, the song is a powerful testimony of the coming understanding of a father for his gay son. Add to that the fact that Holden isn’t gay and the result is stunning. Wow.

Listen for yourself and see what I mean:

Originally hailing from the UK, Holden now resides in New York City. Perhaps best known for writing the massive hit “Home” — the debut single for American Idol winner Phillip Phillips that sold five million tracks in the U.S. and earned Holden an ASCAP Pop Award — Holden's "struggling artist to in the spotlight" story is something to cheer.

Find out more at gregholdenonline.com