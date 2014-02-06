Guitar Stories: Teton Acoustic Guitar

I did not want another acoustic.

I certainly did not need another guitar.

Between acoustics, electrics, guitars, bases, and ukuleles…my collection sits around 15 various guitars.

Though I play guitar and bass in a local rock and roll bar band, my heart has always been with acoustic guitars. It always will be.

For some reason, though, every acoustic I owned was a dreadnaught. I always preferred their throaty and volume heavy delivery.

As someone who spent about 25 years playing solo acoustic for friends and neighbors, I view the acoustic as much more than just melodic rhythm. When you are all alone, you and your guitar must also be bass and melody and percussion as well. For these reasons, I was always a dreadnaught guy.

With that being said, I did not intend to buy this guitar. I was killing time in the guitar store adjacent to my podiatrist waiting for an appointment.

I picked up the Teton just because it looked so stunning. I played it for a bit, and it sounded stunning.

‘Tone’ is such a subjective and overused term – but this little fella has a magical tone. It’s a small guitar, by my standards anyway. I think it would be called a ‘parlor’ guitar. Further research tells me it is classified as a ‘grand’.

Within about five minutes I fell in love with it. Knowing that I didn’t need anymore guitars, I put it back on the wall. As I did that, I saw the price. $300. It literally sounded to me like an $800 guitar. For $300, I couldn’t afford not to have it.

Then, I found out they were American made. The decision was easy, right after I called my wife and begged her to let me buy yet another guitar. I didn’t have to do this, but she would do the same for me at that price point. We aren’t rich.

I bought this guitar to be my #2, behind my amazing Takamine EAN10C. After about day 3, it became my #1 guitar – the one I play daily.

Oh my, it is SO nice playing a small guitar. Everything about the interface is just easier. Because it has an onboard pre-amp and tuner, it was also immediately integrated into the band environment. It has been a hit with everyone.

I think one of my favorite aspects of this guitar is the price point. It’s something I can take camping or over to a buddy’s house and not worry about it. My beloved Takamine cost me a grand, so I wasn’t comfortable letting it leave the house.

Sadly, now, the Takamine sits on the wall and hardly gets played. That is not to be taken as an indictment against the Takamine, but as an endorsement of the Teton.

This guitar is also just stunning visually. I love the wood and finish choices. Remember, that is what made me pick up the guitar in the first place. As they say, “you eat with your eyes, first!”

Findout more at tetonguitars.com

Kevin Lang hails from Denver, CO. He writes multiple blogs including www.IamCorrect.com for general interest writing and www.MaybeIamWrong.com, which focuses on music. He's been playing guitar for 25 years and is a member of the band Clown Fight. Find out more at www.TheClownFight.com