Hemming to Support Chris Cornell on Upcoming Acoustic Tour

Philadelphia native Hemming (Candice Martello) will be supporting Chris Cornell on his Acoustic Higher Truth tour this fall, playing songs off of her self-titled debut album, out on June 24 on Custard Records.

According to album producer Linda Perry, “There's a familiar stabbing warmth in Hemming’s songwriting much like hot chocolate by a warm fire while resting your head on a pillow filled with pins and needles.”

This is Martello’s first release as a solo artist. Prior to Hemming, Martello was best known as one half of Philadelphia based punk duo Omar.

“I am so excited to be going on tour with an icon like Chris Cornell,” says Martello. “I am very honored to have this opportunity and can’t wait to share this new music with people.”

The ten songs on Hemming, written solely by Martello, with the exception of “Home” written by Martello and Perry, is a showcase of the songwriter’s distinct and quirky writing style of personifying, as Martello states “stuff around my room,” to convey emotion. The first single “Vitamins,” eloquently personifies the ritual of taking a daily vitamin with the struggle of relying on other things outside of yourself to be happy, whether it be drugs or alcohol or other humans. The song “Paper Crane” uses the origami figure to express the pain of unrequited love, a theme woven through out the entire album.

Hemming’s newest single, “I’ll Never be the Man for You,” a song that includes no metaphors, is a straight forward and honest look at love and longing. Although a sullen subject, Martello brings a sense of humor and lightness to the song in the video, creating a twisted and surprising solution to the main character's woes.

Find out more at www.hemmingmusic.com.

Acoustic Higher Truth Tour Dates (supporting Chris Cornell)

September 17 Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix AZ

September 18 Balboa Theatre - San Diego CA

September 20 Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA

September 21 Warner Grand Theatre - San Pedro, CA

September 23 Granada Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

September 24 Wells Fargo Center for the Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

September 26 Paramount Theatre - Oakland, CA

September 27 Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

September 29 Benaroya Hall - Seattle, WA

September 30 Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, Canada

October 02 Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

October 03 Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

October 05 State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

October 06 Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

October 08 Lakewood Civic Auditorium - Lakewood, OH

October 09 Massey Hall - Toronto, Canada

October 11 University at Buffalo Center For The Arts - Buffalo, NY

October 12 State Theater - New Brunswick, NJ

October 14 Strathmore Music Theatre- North Bethesda, MD

October 15 Merriam Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

October 17 Kirby Center For the Performing Arts - Wilkes-Barre, PA

October 18 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

October 19 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

October 21 Shubert Theater - Boston, MA

October 23 Grand Opera House Wilmington, DE

October 24 Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center York, PA

October 26 Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

October 27 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

October 29 The Knight Concert Hall Miami, FL

October 30 Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL

November 01 The Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

November 02 Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX