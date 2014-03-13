Interview: James Durbin Discusses Upcoming Album 'Celebrate' and More

James Durbin was first launched into the national music scene as a contender on season 10 of American Idol.

Known for his rock edge on Idol, Durbin explored this territory deeper after being eliminated from the show with the harder sounds found on his debut album, Memories of a Beautiful Disaster.

Recorded with heavy-hitter producer Howard Benson, the record is chock-full of gained-out guitars and pounding drums – there’s even a song featuring Mötley Crüe guitar god Mick Mars.

It’s for these reasons that we were slightly caught off guard when we first heard Durbin’s new single, “Parachute.” Gone are the metallic guitars and classic-rock inspired vocals. In their place are radio-ready hooks and glistening production, matched with the most positive sound James Durbin we’ve ever heard.

So why the 180-degree change?

Below, AN editor Laura B. Whitmore sits down with Durbin to discuss the new sound found on his upcoming album Celebrate, as well as his songwriting process, gear and much more!

Part 1 – Touring and new album:

Part 2 – Songwriting process:

Part 3 – Gear and more:

Find out more at DurbinRock.com.