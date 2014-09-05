Jamestown Revival Announce Fall North American Tour Dates

Jamestown Revival are excited to announce the details of their upcoming North American tour this fall.

The band are playing coast-to-coast in many major markets, including the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on November 10, the Double Door in Chicago on November 16, and the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on Nov 28.

The band will perform songs from their acclaimed debut album UTAH, which was released earlier this year. Support on the upcoming tour dates will be provided by Black Cadillacs, Pete Molinari, Nikki Lane, and Hollow Wood. Check the band's full itinerary below.

Jamestown Revival is made up of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, two close friends who grew up together in the small Texas town of Magnolia. From a young age, they shared a love for music as well as the outdoors.

At the age of 22, they moved to Austin and began to craft a sound of their own. Deeply rooted in harmony, they merged the sounds of the South with classic American, and Western rock. Looking for adventure, as well as a change of pace, they eventually made the decision to head west and make the move to Los Angeles, CA. There, the duo wrote the songs that would become theirfull-length debut, UTAH.

In order to capture the spirit of the music, the two found a log cabin high within the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. The pair, along with their band and engineer, set out to convert it in to a temporary recording studio. With wild moose right outside the window, and aspen leaves spinning in the wind, they tracked the 11 songs that comprise UTAH. Performed live, with no headphones, and entirely to tape, the process captured the moments in the room.

Jamestown Revival Upcoming Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold)

Sept 27 - Santa Monica, CA @ Santa Monica Pier - Way Over Yonder

Oct 05 - Austin, TX @ Zilker Park - Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 07 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa %

Oct 08 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall %

Oct 10 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen %

Oct 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Cask & Drum Festival

Nov 01 - Dallas, TX @ Gilley's Untapped Festival

Nov 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft *

Nov 05 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

Nov 07 - Washington, DC @ Gypsy Sally's ^ *

Nov 08 - Philadelphia, PA @ North Star Bar ^ *

Nov 09 - Teaneck, NJ @ Mexi Cali Live ^ *

Nov 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^ *

Nov 12 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs ^ *

Nov 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Café ^ ~

Nov 15 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement ^ ~

Nov 16 - Chicago, IL @ Double Door ^ ~

Nov 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center ^ ~

Nov 20 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^ ~

Nov 21 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen ^ ~

Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ~

Nov 25 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

Nov 26 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^ *

Nov 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^ *

Dec 02 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom ^ *

Dec 03 - Santa Fe, NM @ Skylight ^ *

Dec 05 - Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald's Downstairs ^ *

Dec 06 - Austin, TX @ Emo's ^ *

% w/Black Cadillacs

* w/Pete Molinari

^ w/Nikki Lane

~ w/Hollow Wood

More at jamestownrevival.com/