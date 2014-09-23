Jason Isbell Sweeps the 2014 Americana Music Awards

Jason Isbell was the big winner at the 2014 Americana Music Awards last week.

The artist picked up trophies for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Cover Me Up”) and Album of the Year for his highly acclaimed 2013 release Southeastern.

On the heels of the awards, dates have been announced for a Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit February 2015 tour (see tour dates below).

Southeastern (Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers) is an artistic triumph on the highest level. Isbell courageously opened himself up and created his most personal work to date. Through his songs, Isbell articulates his deepest fears, failures, regrets and personal growth with poetic beauty and grace.

Watch Isbell perform his winning song "Cover Me Up" on Austin City Limits:

"Do the things that scare you. That's the good stuff,” Isbell stated during his Song of the Year acceptance speech. Southeastern has resonated with so many as it has gone on to sell over 125,000 copies to date. The album has received an overwhelming about of support from the press.

Isbell has been on tour in support of Southeastern since its June 2013 release. Audiences have been growing steadily as venue sizes continue to increase. On October 24-26, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will play an unprecedented three sold out nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Jason Isbell - Remaining 2014 Tour Dates

October 4 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

October 6 - Napa Valley, CA - City Winery #

October 10 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theatre #

October 16 - Live Oak, FL - Magnolia Music Festival

October 17 - Spartanburg, SC - Memorial Auditorium +

October 18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre +

October 24 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman & SOLD OUT

October 25 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman $ SOLD OUT

October 26 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman % SOLD OUT

November 6 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

November 7 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater +

November 8 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts +

November 12 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

December 31 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre !!!

New 2015 Tour Dates

February 2 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theatre *

February 4 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *

February 5 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

February 6 - West Long Branch, NJ - Pollak Theatre at Monmouth Univ. %

February 7 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

February 9 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall *

February 10 - Columbus, OH - The Southern Theatre *

February 12 - Chicago, IL - Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center *

February 13 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre *

February 14 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House *

February 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre *

February 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

# "An Acoustic Evening with Jason Isbell," Amanda Shires supports

+ Supporting John Prine

& Amanda Shires supports

$ St. Paul & The Broken Bones support

% Sturgill Simpson supports

!!! Shovels and Rope support

* Damien Jurado supports