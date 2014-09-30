Jeff Bridges & The Abiders New Album 'Live' Available Today

Jeff Bridges & The Abiders new album Live (Mailboat Records) is now available everywhere in stores and online today.

The band has announced several new concert dates kicking off with a record release show at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles on November 1.

Several other shows are confirmed to follow throughout the west coast with tickets on sale now. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Recorded during a summer concert run at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas earlier this year, Live includes 14-tracks of live recordings of songs from Bridges’ debut album Be Here Soon and self-titled follow up on Blue Note Records, as well as original music from the critically-acclaimed film Crazy Heart and some of his favorite chosen covers of The Byrds, Tom Waits and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Live was produced and mixed by the band’s musical director Chris Pelonis and mastered by Kim Rosen (Franz Ferdinand, Dashboard Confessional) at Knack Mastering.

Over the years, Bridges’ musical endeavors have led him to perform at Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit concert, on the charity-single remake of We Are the World, with his band on the Today Show, Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Austin City Limits, Live with Regis & Kelly, The Colbert Report, live sessions for Yahoo!, SiriusXM, AOL Music, and shows throughout the country.

The band has been performing live across the U.S. from clubs to theatres to the famed Stagecoach country music festival. Fans will be able to catch Bridges performing and hosting, alongside co-host Sheryl Crow, during the upcoming primetime PBS special "Austin City Limits Celebrates 40 Years," set to air Friday, October 3rd at 9:00pm eastern.

Jeff Bridges & The Abiders are Jeff Bridges (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Chris Pelonis (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Bill Flores (pedal steel, guitar), Randy Tico (upright, electric bass), and Tom Lackner (drums, percussion).

JEFF BRIDGES & THE ABIDERS CONFIRMED DATES:

DATE VENUE CITY/STATE

November 1 Saban Theater Los Angeles, CA

November 2 Canyon Club Agoura Hills, CA

November 9 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

November 10 City Winery Napa, CA

More info at www.jeffbridges.com