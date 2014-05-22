John Butler Trio Kicks Off US Summer Tour

John Butler Trio returns stateside on June 5 to kick off its U.S. summer tour with a sold out show in Boulder, CO at the Fox Theater followed by its third appearance at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO on June 6.
Long known for its dynamic live shows and brilliant musicianship, the John Butler Trio will also appear at summer festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Wakarusa.
Additional cities include New York’s Central Park Summerstage and Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA. A full list of tour dates follow below.
The John Butler Trio has had a demanding few months since the release of its new album Flesh & Blood which began with an initial sold out North American tour, performances on Conan, WXPN/NPR’s World Café, Guitar Center Sessions and sold out shows in its native Australia, UK and Europe with more European dates coming up.
Watch Butler perform “Spring To Come,” live from the Acoustic Nation studios below:
John Butler Trio Summer Tour
2014-06-05 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
2014-06-06 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
2014-06-07 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads
2014-06-08 Ozark, AR – Wakarusa
2014-06-11 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
2014-06-12 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
2014-06-13 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
2014-06-14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
2014-06-15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
2014-06-17 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage w/ Allen Stone
2014-06-18 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Allen Stone
2014-06-20 Philadelphia, PA – River Stage w/ Allen Stone
2014-06-21 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion w/ Allen Stone
2014-06-27 Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival
2014-06-29 Brussels, Belgium – Couleur Café
2014-06-30 Utrecht, Netherlands – TrivoliVredenberg Ronda
2014-07-01 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – den Atelier
2014-07-02 Nancy, France – L'Autre Canal
2014-07-04 Cluses, France – Musiques en Stocks
2014-07-05 Arras, France – Arras Mainsquare Festival
2014-07-06 Herouville St. Clair, France – Chateau de Beauregard
2014-07-09 Paris, France – Le Bataclan
2014-07-10 Paris, France – L’Olympia
2014-07-11 Albi, France – Pause Guitare
2014-07-12 Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Festival
2014-07-13 Tours, France – Terres Du Son
2014-07-15 Sesto San Giovanni Mi, Italy – Sesto San Giovanni
2014-07-17 Merano, Italy – Giardini Trautsmandorff
2014-07-18 Bern, Switzerland – Gurtenfestival
2014-07-19 Wiesen, Austria – Nova Jazz and Blues Nights Festival
2014-07-20 Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava Festival
2014-07-25 Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
2014-08-01 Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens
2014-08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
2014-08-03 Des Moines, IA – Simon Estes Riverfront Amphitheater
2014-08-06 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden
2014-08-07 Eagle, ID – Eagle Park Pavilion
2014-08-08 Bend, OR – The Courtyard Athletic Club of Bend
2014-08-09 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
Keep up with the John Butler Trio at johnbutlertrio.com.