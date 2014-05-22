John Butler Trio Kicks Off US Summer Tour

John Butler Trio returns stateside on June 5 to kick off its U.S. summer tour with a sold out show in Boulder, CO at the Fox Theater followed by its third appearance at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO on June 6.

Long known for its dynamic live shows and brilliant musicianship, the John Butler Trio will also appear at summer festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Wakarusa.

Additional cities include New York’s Central Park Summerstage and Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA. A full list of tour dates follow below.

The John Butler Trio has had a demanding few months since the release of its new album Flesh & Blood which began with an initial sold out North American tour, performances on Conan, WXPN/NPR’s World Café, Guitar Center Sessions and sold out shows in its native Australia, UK and Europe with more European dates coming up.

Watch Butler perform “Spring To Come,” live from the Acoustic Nation studios below:

John Butler Trio Summer Tour

2014-06-05 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

2014-06-06 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

2014-06-07 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads

2014-06-08 Ozark, AR – Wakarusa

2014-06-11 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

2014-06-12 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

2014-06-13 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

2014-06-14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

2014-06-15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

2014-06-17 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage w/ Allen Stone

2014-06-18 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Allen Stone

2014-06-20 Philadelphia, PA – River Stage w/ Allen Stone

2014-06-21 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion w/ Allen Stone

2014-06-27 Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival

2014-06-29 Brussels, Belgium – Couleur Café

2014-06-30 Utrecht, Netherlands – TrivoliVredenberg Ronda

2014-07-01 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – den Atelier

2014-07-02 Nancy, France – L'Autre Canal

2014-07-04 Cluses, France – Musiques en Stocks

2014-07-05 Arras, France – Arras Mainsquare Festival

2014-07-06 Herouville St. Clair, France – Chateau de Beauregard

2014-07-09 Paris, France – Le Bataclan

2014-07-10 Paris, France – L’Olympia

2014-07-11 Albi, France – Pause Guitare

2014-07-12 Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Festival

2014-07-13 Tours, France – Terres Du Son

2014-07-15 Sesto San Giovanni Mi, Italy – Sesto San Giovanni

2014-07-17 Merano, Italy – Giardini Trautsmandorff

2014-07-18 Bern, Switzerland – Gurtenfestival

2014-07-19 Wiesen, Austria – Nova Jazz and Blues Nights Festival

2014-07-20 Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava Festival

2014-07-25 Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

2014-08-01 Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens

2014-08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

2014-08-03 Des Moines, IA – Simon Estes Riverfront Amphitheater

2014-08-06 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

2014-08-07 Eagle, ID – Eagle Park Pavilion

2014-08-08 Bend, OR – The Courtyard Athletic Club of Bend

2014-08-09 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

Keep up with the John Butler Trio at johnbutlertrio.com.