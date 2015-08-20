Jon Hart and Chris Woods Groove Release “Red Room” Acoustic Duet —Watch Now!

Check out this video recently posted by Candyrat Records that features two masterful acoustic players, Jon Hart and Chris Woods Groove, playing a super cool dual-guitar composition.

“Red Room” showcases each player’s melodic and rhythmic virtuosity, weaving together acoustic textures and percussive nuances.

Gear alert! According to Woods’ website, he is using a Fulltone OCD Overdrive pedal to get that slightly distorted, warm sound.

“Red Room” is a track on Hart's latest album Reborn, and you can pick it up here.

For more on Jon Hart, visit jonhartmusic.com.

And for the latest from Chris Woods Groove, check out chriswoodsgroove.co.uk.