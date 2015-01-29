Judah & the Lion Announce US Tour with Mat Kearney and Parachute

Nashville trio Judah & the Lion are thrilled to announce that they will be kicking off 2015 with a North American tour supporting Mat Kearney and Parachute on Kearney’s "The Just Kids Tour."

The announcement comes just days after Judah & the Lion wrapped their first ever US headlining tour, which had them selling out shows in Boston, Denver, Minneapolis, Austin, Asheville, Knoxville, Chicago, Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham, Athens, and Fayetteville.

“The Just Kids Tour” kicks off on March 5th, 2015 in Spokane and includes shows at LA’s The Wiltern, NYC’s Best Buy Theatre, and wraps up on April 4th with a massive hometown show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The fall headlining trek and the upcoming 2015 tour with Mat Kearney has Judah & the Lion spending as much time as possible on the road in support of their debut full-length album Kids These Days.

Watch Judah & the Lion's official music video for first single off of Kids These Days, "Rich Kids"

Judah Akers (vox, guitar), Brian Macdonald (mandolin), and Nate Zuercher (banjo) met through mutual friends at Belmont University in 2011. Though all three hailed from vastly different backgrounds and parts of the country, the three knew immediately after one practice that they had found something special.

They began playing shows in Nashville and around the southeast and what they had felt internally translated to large audiences of fans in the region who quickly embraced the young band’s earnest, genuine melding of Americana, bluegrass, folk, and rock. After selling out venues like Nashville’s Mercy Lounge and Athens’ 40 Watt and hitting huge festivals like the Americana Music Fest, Judah & the Lion caught the attention of national touring acts like Andrew Ripp and Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, who would each go on to take the band out as support.

After taking some time off for the holidays, Judah & the Lion are stoked to hit the road again this spring alongside Mat Kearney and Parachute and play bigger rooms than they ever have before. The full list of dates is below, and for the most up to date information, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

Judah & the Lion Confirmed 2015 Tour Dates:

March 5th @ The Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA

March 6th @ Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA

March 7th @ McDonald Theatre in Eugene, OR

March 8th @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

March 10th @ Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, CA

March 11th @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

March 13th @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

March 14th @ Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

March 17th @ State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

March 20th @ Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI

March 21st @ Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL

March 22nd @ The Phoenix in Toronto, ON

March 24th @ Best Buy Theatre in New York, NY

March 25th @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

March 27th @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA

March 28th @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD

March 30th @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

March 31st @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

April 2nd @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

April 3rd @ The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

April 4th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN