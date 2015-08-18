Korbee “Great Escape (Acoustic)” —Exclusive Video Premiere

Today we’re pleased to present the video premiere of “Great Escape (Acoustic)” from Los Angeles-based duo, Korbee.

Comprised of Tom and Jenn Korbee, the songwriting duo formed in 2013 after writing and performing as the trio Korbee Jones with Daniel Jones of Savage Garden.

Since then, Korbee has been hard at work forging the anthemic pop/rock sound that is heard on their latest EP, Great Escape.

The acoustic version of the title track, premiered below, strips away the track's cinematic production to reveal its emotional core, allowing Korbee’s harmonized vocals to take the spotlight.

"As we spend time in the studio working on our debut full length album, we couldn't be more excited to release an acoustic version of our latest single, ‘Great Escape,’” says the group.

“This stripped-down version, mixed and mastered by Grammy-Award winner Jared Lee Gosselin, has become a fan favorite on tour. The track paints a raw and honest picture of the strength we all possess to break free from the barriers holding us back."

Watch below, and find out more about Korbee at www.KorbeeMusic.com.