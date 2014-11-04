The Lawsuits' "Sweet Marcelle" Acoustic Video — Exclusive Premiere

Here’s a cool acoustic interpretation of The Lawsuits' new song “Sweet Marcelle.”

This track appears on their new EP release Tumbled, but you can only hear this fabulous acoustic version here!

The band’s Brian Dale Allen Strouse and Vanessa Winters rustle up some splendid harmonies that enhance this stripped down performance. The song is strongly written with some excellently twisting melodic runs.

The video’s dreamy, blurred edge quality and sepia tonality enhance the melancholy vibe.

Strouse shares this insight, “‘Sweet Marcelle’ is probably the most intricate recording we have done to date. It has dozens of layers of vocals and instrumentation. So, to take all of that and break it down to one guitar and two vocals was an exciting challenge. I also only used one microphone, the Royer-101, which proved to be incredibly helpful in getting the warm feel of this version."

Philly locals, The Lawsuits released their new EP, Tumbled, on September 23rd. With a fearless approach to music, the group doesn't follow traditional rules of genre, pulling inspiration from blues to reggae, Americana to gospel, to make a sound that is effortless and beautiful. The band released their debut full-length album, Cool Cool Cool, in October 2013 to wide critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, SPIN, Baeble Music, Paste Magazine, etc.

Find out more at http://thelawsuitsband.com/